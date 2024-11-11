The Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder to claim sole possession of first place in the Western Conference at 8-2. Moreover, Thunder big man Chet Holmgren left the game due to a hip injury; an update after the game reported that Holmgren is out indefinitely with a pelvic fracture. On the other hand, Draymond Green picked up his second technical foul of the season after taking a swipe at Lu Dort's face in the fourth quarter.

Check out the replay of the incident in this replay shared by ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

The Warriors' best defender racks up Ts

Draymond Green received the technical foul for swiping at Lu Dort with the Warriors up 114-105 against the Thunder, and fans reacted accordingly.

First, @avi_pimpin posted, “Damn draymond really be collecting these $2k fines for nothing,” while @caves60 added, “Reminder @Money23Green isn't a good basketball player. Just in there to hurt players. Dudes washed.”

True enough, Green has built a reputation over the years for his on-court and off-court antics, including stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest in the playoffs two seasons ago, and punching Jordan Poole in the face during last season's training camp.

Likewise, Green received an indefinite suspension, which included mandatory therapy, from the league last season after taking a swing at Jusuf Nurkic's face.

Another user @DjTNTEPIC1 commented, “Draymond with these technical fouls, will NOT help the team long term.”

Then, @hoosiernvegas added, “Draymond swinging elbows… technical foul. Was not a basketball play at all. He's such a punk fake ass tough guy. Warriors just let him keep getting away with it, too.”

Finally, @AYount_15 agreed.

“A technical for that is a slap on the wrist,” they said. “How does Draymond continue to get away with his antics?”

Other NBA players have become notorious for racking up technical fouls, such as Rasheed Wallace, whose retort “Ball don't lie,” even became a catchphrase.

On the other hand, as fans have noted, Green's antics involve taking swings at other players, even if inadvertently. Still, so far, Green only has two technical fouls this year, 14 more from a mandatory suspension.