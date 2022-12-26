By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Draymond Green is not done trolling Dillon Brooks. The Golden State Warriors’ star reportedly called Brooks a “pu**y” during their Christmas Day game, per TheWarriorsTalk on Twitter.

Dillon Brooks tells the ref to tell Draymond Green to watch his mouth. Draymond: “You watch it! You watch it! P***Y!” 😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/FgEdFsWutY — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) December 26, 2022

A Twitter user said Green was showing Brooks how many rings he has during the game as well.

However, Draymond Green ultimately said that was not what he was doing. But he appreciated the narrative.

“I actually wasn’t but that’s a fact too lol,” Green responded on Twitter.

The Warriors ended up defeating the Grizzlies 123-109 on Christmas Day. The game featured plenty of excitement and tension despite Steph Curry’s injury-related absence. Draymond Green posted 13 assists and 13 rebounds to set the tone for Golden State. Jordan Poole led the charge with 32 points for the Warriors.

Klay Thompson fired a message at the Grizzlies following the win.

“Man, they was talking about ‘dynasty’ and all that. You can’t talk ‘dynasty’ when you haven’t won before. I don’t think people realize how hard that is, the commitment and sacrifice it takes. I mean, you’ve got to sacrifice your body. I thought that was premature talk to even mention that word,” Thompson said.

Between Draymond Green’s antics and Klay Thompson’s comments, the Warriors-Grizzlies rivalry is becoming one of the most exciting clashes in the NBA.

The Warriors are still two games under .500 as of this story’s publication. But Golden State features the talent to turn their season around in a hurry. Green, Thompson, and Poole will look to help the Warriors stay afloat amid Curry’s absence.