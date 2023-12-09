Draymond Green admitted to what everybody already knew about his foul on Chet Holmgren after the Warriors fell to the Thunder in overtime.

At least the Golden State Warriors aren't running from the blame, right? After a visibly frustrated Steve Kerr put the onus on himself for his team's poor execution, Draymond Green admitted that he “f***ed off” on the game-changing late fourth-quarter play that helped the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dubs 138-136 in overtime on Friday.

The Warriors led by three with just under 10 seconds left as Chet Holmgren caught a sideline out-of-bounds pass on the opposite beyond the arc. Instead of letting the rookie big man catch and immediately fouling to prevent a game-tying three-point attempt, Green went for a steal he didn't get, leaving Golden State's emotional leader and defensive tone-setter no time to grab Holmgren before he got into his shooting motion.

Draymond Green fouls Chet Holmgren on a three-point attempt as the Warriors lead with 7.2 seconds 👀 Holmgren makes all 3 free throws to send it to OT!pic.twitter.com/xVY00LT0vF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 9, 2023

Holmgren calmly drained all three free throws after an unsuccessful challenge by Kerr, setting the stage for overtime once Curry's tough look at a game-winner landed nowhere close to falling through.

Green shouldered responsibility for his gaffe on the post-game podium, admitting he was overzealous to foul and shouldn't have gone for the steal.

“Something that we've been talking about a lot, fouling while we're up three. So I was very hyper-sensitive to it, like I gotta foul. You don't wanna be the guy to give that three up,” Green said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I personally thought that I got him before he started his upward motion, but I saw the replay, too. It's close as hell. Regardless of if I did or didn't, if it's close they're gonna with the call on the floor. The call on the floor was three shots. I gotta be better. He's facing the rim, I can't foul there. I jumped for the ball thinking I could get the steal and it went a little over my head. On that, I just need to stay down and not get the steal knowing I'm fouling as soon as he starts catching the ball. I f***ed that off. That's a mistake a young guy should make, not someone in their 12th year.”

Good on Draymond Green for telling it like it is. Unfortunately for Golden State, the least he could do barely blunts the sting of yet another hard-fought, avoidable, last-second loss during its tumultuous start to 2023-24.