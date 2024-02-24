For the first 47 minutes and 48 seconds of game time, the Golden State Warriors looked like they were going to cruise to a routine, drama-free victory over the resurgent Charlotte Hornets. The Dubs' defensive performance was inspired all night long, holding the Hornets to 36.4 percent shooting from the field. However, in the final 12 seconds of the game, a scuffle broke out after Grant Williams took exception to Lester Quinones' decision to take a layup, which Miles Bridges was too late in blocking en route to a goaltend call.
Williams, in the name of protecting the unwritten rules of basketball, decided to confront Quinones for his decision. The Hornets forward clearly thought that Quinones was trying to run up the score; the Warriors were already ahead by an insurmountable 11 points, 95-84, at the time.
Alas, all Grant Williams did was to incur the wrath of Warriors fans, who wasted no time in making fun of the Hornets forward on social media for his white knight-esque stance on basketball's unwritten rules.
“Grant Williams has been traded twice for literally being annoying and one of his first acts on his third team is being ejected for escalating a garbage time altercation that was started by a charged domestic abuser. Hornets full of LOSERS,” one fan wrote. Another one said, “Why Grant Williams first move is to headbutt 😭😭😭😭.”
Meanwhile, the altercation only served to endear Lester Quinones even further to Warriors fans. One of the league's most vocal fanbases loved the fact that Quinones didn't back down from the challenge presented by the Hornets forward.
Meanwhile, other Warriors fans intently watched how Draymond Green, amid his controversy-filled 2023-24 season, would involve himself in the proceedings. While Green was able to restrain himself from going at Grant Williams, the veteran forward was one of the most vocal players on the Warriors bench, perhaps reminding the Hornets forward of his place.
One can't help but think that Grant Williams is merely feeling sour grapes after suffering his first defeat in a Hornets uniform, with the Warriors claiming a 97-84 win at home. The shot clock was still on, and it's on the Hornets to defend better in such situations to prevent being clowned on.