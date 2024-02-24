The Golden State Warriors were en route to a convincing yet largely forgettable win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday when Lester Quinones went up for a layup with just over 12 seconds remaining. Miles Bridges apparently took exception to Quinones trying to score with the game already decided, goaltending the shot before giving Quinones a forearm to the chest, sparking a late-game fracas that included four technical fouls and two ejections.
Grant Williams entered the fray after Quinones and Bridges first got into it. The Hornets forward quickly went forehead to forehead with Quinones as players, officials and security personnel from both teams intervened.
Following a video review, Quinones was ejected after receiving two technical fouls—one each for his interactions with Bridges and Williams. Bridges was assessed a technical foul as well, while Williams also received a technical and was ejected for escalating the situation.
Golden State beat Charlotte 97-84.
This story will be updated.