The unwritten rules of basketball struck again, this time during the Golden State Warriors' Friday night clash against the resurgent Charlotte Hornets. With around 12 seconds left on the game clock (and 10 on the shot clock), the Warriors didn't exactly need to shoot the basketball, especially when they had the game won with a 95-84 score line. Lester Quinones, he of the new standard contract with the Warriors, had other ideas. Quinones was screaming for the basketball along the baseline, and he took a layup, scoring two points after Miles Bridges was too late in blocking the shot.
This then prompted an altercation between the Warriors and the Hornets, with newly-acquired forward Grant Williams taking exception to what he perceived to be a decision from Quinones to run up the score. The young Warriors guard, however, was having none of it from the feisty forward, calling Williams a “b***h” for reacting the way he did to the bucket that extended the Dubs' lead to 13.
Grant Williams, throughout his career, has been an enforcer of sorts, so any sort of disrespect, he doesn't take lightly. The Hornets forward is simply performing his role as one of the team's leaders, but it's not too hard to see why Lester Quinones isn't too big of a fan.
The way both sides reacted is not too difficult to understand as well. From the Warriors' perspective, Quinones is well within his rights to shoot the basketball. After all, the shot clock was still on, so it's not like the 23-year old guard simply shot the basketball for the heck of it.
But from the Hornets' side of things, the Warriors didn't exactly need to shoot, even with the shot clock still on. The Dubs simply could have held the ball and taken the shot-clock violation, as the game was well out of the Hornets' reach.
This altercation, which saw Williams and Quinones head for an early exit to the locker room (by a mere few seconds), is sure to revive the debate of this long-established unwritten rule. But a basketball game is played for 48 minutes, not 47 minutes and 48 seconds, so reacting the way Grant Williams did might be overboard, especially relative to the stakes.