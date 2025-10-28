Stephen Curry has been one of the best basketball players in the world ever since he broke out for the Golden State Warriors in a huge way during the 2012-13 season. That was 13 years ago. But still, even though Curry is in the 17th year of his professional career, he remains a legitimate superstar and has shown little-to-no signs of aging, as he entered the Dubs' Monday night clash coming off a 35-point contest against the Portland Trail Blazers and a 42-point heater against the Denver Nuggets the game before that.

But Curry, as he's aged (he's 37 years of age and will be turning 38 in March), knows that he can no longer be that explosive scorer every single night. The Warriors need to give him more support than ever, and that's exactly what they did on Monday in a 131-118 win over the Grizzlies. Curry took a backseat and scored just 16 points on the night — with Jonathan Kuminga leading the way with 25 points, Brandin Podziemski adding 23 in his breakout game on the year, and Moses Moody pitching in 20 off the bench.

In his postgame presser, Curry acknowledged that he's longer the spring chicken of yore — even calling himself an “unc” in the process.

“There will be games when all of the Uncs are out and they’ll have to step up. I'll lean into [being called an unc] for right now,” Curry said, via 95.7 The Game on X (formerly Twitter).

This Warriors team is filled with “uncs”. Aside from Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Al Horford will all be needing their loads to be managed by the Dubs. Butler is 36, Green is 35, and Horford, who is the fifth-oldest active player in the NBA, is already 39 years of age.

But it looks like the Warriors' young core is ready to hold the fort even when their veterans get their scheduled days off.

Warriors' young core is stepping up

The Warriors are back to having Strength in Numbers. Kuminga, after a drawn-out restricted free agency process, appears to be a new man now that he's back on the team, and Kerr is rewarded him with an increase in minutes and role. Kuminga is buying into the Warriors' system more than ever, and his 25-point, 10-rebound night is the latest piece of evidence to the leap that he's made.

Podziemski and Moody were also solid on Monday night, and these games will have to be more common from them as the Dubs look to survive a grueling regular-season grind.