Draymond Green's life mission is to make life for his opponents a living hell. On Monday night, with the Golden State Warriors hosting the Memphis Grizzlies, Green certainly had it out for Santi Aldama. With 3:48 left in the third quarter, Green was whistled for a flagrant foul penalty one after he rode on Aldama's back and held him down as the Grizzlies big man attempted a layup in transition.

Green's reputation may have contributed to the officials' decision to elevate the foul into a flagrant. The decision clearly did not sit right with the Warriors forward, although he very much felt vindicated after Aldama missed both free throws. In fact, Green was so happy that he was skipping hilariously beside Aldama, clearly mocking the Grizzlies forward after he failed to capitalize on a golden scoring opportunity.

For the Warriors, all's well that ends well. They handled the Grizzlies rather easily, taking a 131-118 victory after getting off to a marvelous start in the third quarter, and Green, for his troubles, ended up with seven points, four rebounds, and 10 assists on the night as Golden State notched its third win of the season in four games.

There is certainly plenty of history between the Warriors and Grizzlies. These two teams faced each other in the 2022 NBA playoffs, and head coach Steve Kerr was memorably livid after Dillon Brooks took out Gary Payton II and injured him on a reckless defensive play.

Since then, the Grizzlies have struggled; they lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2023 and 2025, and they endured a nightmare campaign in 2024. Meanwhile, the Warriors remain a stout contending team, and they could very well be on their way to mounting their best title challenge since winning it all in 2022.

Warriors win over Grizzlies with Strength in Numbers

Curry had to pop off for 42 and 35 points in the Warriors' past two games, but on Monday, he took a backseat yet again as the Dubs got it done even without him being his most dominant self.

Five different players scored in double figures for the Warriors, with Jonathan Kuminga leading the way with 25 points. Joining Kuminga in the 20-point club on Monday are Brandin Podziemski (23), Jimmy Butler (20), and Moses Moody (20). Moody played in just his second game of the season, and he's already in good form.

The Dubs will look to continue their strong play tomorrow night when they face the Los Angeles Clippers at home.