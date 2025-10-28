The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays provided fans with some bonus World Series baseball in Game 3. Shohei Ohtani tied the game 5-5 in the seventh inning with his second home run of the night. But runs were hard to come by after that as Game 3 headed to extra innings.

The Dodgers ran into trouble in the 12th inning as Emmet Sheehan loaded the bases with two outs. Dave Roberts decided to go to the bullpen, calling on Clayton Kershaw to get LA out of the jam.

The legendary Dodgers lefty has had a Hall of Fame career. But Kershaw is not known for his postseason success. However, in Game 3, he came through for Los Angeles. With Nathan Lukes at the plate, Kershaw induced an inning-ending ground out to second. The 18th-year veteran did his job and made some personal history as well. The Game 3 outing was Kershaw’s first extra-inning World Series appearance.

CLAYTON KERSHAW WORKS OUT OF A BASES-LOADED JAM 🔥pic.twitter.com/dtlwfshqCW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025

Dodgers call on Clayton Kershaw in 12th inning of Game 3

Kershaw announced that he would retire at the end of the season. And, considering that he’s not part of Roberts’ World Series rotation, his clutch Game 3 performance could be the final appearance of the three-time Cy Young winner’s career.

It’s certainly an improvement over the last time fans saw Kershaw pitch. Roberts brought the 11-time All-Star out of the bullpen in Game 3 of the NLDS. And the Philadelphia Phillies lit Kershaw up in a nightmare outing. He allowed five runs (4 earned) on six hits (two home runs) and three walks in two innings of work.

Game 3 of the NLDS was the only playoff contest the Dodgers lost prior to Game 1 of the World Series. It was also Kershaw’s only postseason appearance before his bases loaded heroics in the World Series.

Kershaw’s performance against the Blue Jays is all the more impressive given his career postseason stats. While the 37-year-old hurler is unquestionably one of the greatest pitchers of his generation, he owns a career 4.63 ERA and 1.146 WHIP in the postseason.

But Kershaw came up big for the Dodgers in Game 3. If it is the baseball world’s last look at the venerable lefty, it’s a fitting farewell.