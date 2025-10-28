The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have put their early-season struggles behind them with a dominant 28-7 Monday Night Football win over the Washington Commanders, and while Patrick Mahomes helped steady the offense after a slow start, it was Rashee Rice who delivered the early spark that shifted the game’s tone. The victory marked the Chiefs' fifth win in its last six games.

After making a strong return in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, the third-year wideout kept that momentum going on Monday night. Early in the second quarter, with the offense still searching for rhythm, head coach Andy Reid called a Wildcat play near the goal line. Mahomes motioned out wide, and Rice took a direct snap, slicing up the middle for seven yards down to the one-yard line.

One play later, the Chiefs scored the first touchdown of the game, as Kareem Hunt powered it in from close range.

That light-hearted line made waves across social media, but more importantly, it reflected the trust Reid has in Rice’s versatility. The play wasn’t just a gimmick. It flipped the game’s rhythm and set the tone for what became a comfortable win.

The speedy Kansas City wideout continued to impress throughout the night. Used in motion, on quick throws, and as a red-zone target, Rice showed how important his role has become in the offense. With three touchdowns in two games, his usage keeps expanding in meaningful spots. He capped his performance with a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that sealed both the win and his increasing impact within Reid's offensive scheme.

The Chiefs offense didn’t just respond—it evolved. Plays like the Wildcat snap showed how Reid is blending misdirection with speed to keep defenses off balance, and Rice is quickly becoming a central figure in that evolution.

With the Chiefs already seeing the former SMU football standout score three times since his return to action for Week 7, the Wildcat snap wasn’t just a wrinkle — it was a sign of how comfortable and creative this group can be when fully loaded and in rhythm.