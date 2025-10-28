Everything is shaping up for the Indiana Pacers to have a nightmare 2025-26 season. Things were already looking difficult heading into the year, what with Tyrese Haliburton set to miss the entirety of the campaign after rupturing his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. But everything that's happened since has just made things worse for them.

TJ McConnell suffered a hamstring injury in preseason, keeping him out for at least a month. And then in the Pacers' season-opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Andrew Nembhard suffered a shoulder injury. And then just as the cherry on top of what is already turning to a one-of-a-kind crap sandwich, Bennedict Mathurin, who's been off to a brilliant start to the new campaign, sustained a turf toe injury over the weekend, severely depleting what was already a shorthanded Pacers backcourt.

Indiana had to make an emergency move, waiving James Wiseman (who started a game earlier in the season) to open up a roster spot for a guard. And the Pacers, on Monday night, made the signing of G-League star and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung official.

McClung, in turn, posted a three-word reaction to being signed by the Pacers.

“Thank you God!!!” McClung posted on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Shams Charania's tweet announcing the Pacers' decision to bring him over.

If there's anyone who's thanking God, it might be the Pacers. They finally have more guard depth, as they've been relying on Ben Sheppard to hold the fort at the point. Only RayJ Dennis is around to back up Sheppard, and it's clear that this is not a tenable situation for Indiana.

McClung could make his debut for the Pacers on Wednesday night, when they head on the road to face the Dallas Mavericks.

Will Mac McClung finally find his NBA home with the Pacers?

McClung, throughout his career, has been a G-Leaguer, and for his career in the minors, he's averaged nearly 23 points per contest. But he couldn't seem to find a home in the NBA, as the only time he's been brought up in the big leagues is when the All-Star break is approaching and the league needs its best dunker to suit up.

But McClung has a good chance to stick for the Pacers. They badly need a point guard, and McClung will be motivated to stick in the NBA for good this time around.