When the Golden State Warriors traded with the Portland Trail Blazers at the deadline to bring back Gary Payton II, it didn’t go as smoothly as planned when the deal hit a snag. For a few days, the four-team trade was in serious jeopardy of not pushing through. The Dubs even filed a complaint to the NBA about how the Blazers allegedly hid GPII’s core muscle injury that would sideline him up to three months.

Of course the deal was eventually completed, with the Dubs agreeing to push through the trade despite the concerns on Payton’s medical status. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that the team kept open the possibility of league inquiry and further compensation if the Blazers were to be found of “failure to disclose relevant information,” per ESPN.

Now fast forward to a month later, the Warriors have made a final decision on their case against the Blazers. The team will reportedly not pursue any action and will instead put the issue behind them.

“After further review, Golden State won’t be pursuing any action, grievance, or review by the NBA regarding Gary Payton II trade with Portland, sources tell,” Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said.

While it is unknown what the Warriors found in their review, this news comes after it was revealed that Gary Payton II could finally make his Warriors debut this 2022-23 season on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Payton has been listed as probable for the game, with the guard expected to join the warmups with every intention of playing.

By the looks of it, the Warriors just want to move on from the issue and avoid any distraction that Payton’s trade scandal could further bring. Besides, it seems like Payton’s injury is not as serious as it initially appeared to be.