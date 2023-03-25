It’s been a weird season for Gary Payton II. After a strong 2021-22 season and playoff run with the Golden State Warriors, Payton hit the free agent market as one of the better players available. He ended up signing with the Portland Trail Blazers but his Blazers debut was pushed back after undergoing abdominal surgery in the offseason. He finally made his Blazers debut on Jan. 2 against the Detroit Pistons and ended up playing only 15 games before he was traded back to the Golden State Warriors. Gary Payton’s recent injury has kept him from making his 2022-23 Warriors debut but that is set to change this Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

Gary Payton II participated in practice today and is considered probable for tomorrow’s game against the Timberwolves. He will warm up with the intention of playing. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) March 25, 2023

Gary Payton II was supposed to help the Blazers make a rise in the standings in the Western Conference but he was limited in his playing time for them this season. He was apparently still dealing with an injury the trade with the Warriors was in danger of being rescinded after the Warriors accused the Blazers of not providing accurate medical information prior to the trade.

This season, Payton has averaged 4.1 points per game, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 58.5 percent shooting from the field, 52.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Gary Payton’s return from injury will be a much needed boost for the Warriors who have struggled to find consistency this season. The Warriors are currently 39-36 and in sixth place in the Western Conference standings. They are trying to keep pace in a tightening playoff race and avoid having to play in the play-in tournament. The Warriors hope they can stay injury free through the playoffs.