Despite all the issues surrounding Gary Payton II’s trade to the Golden State Warriors, it appears there’s a good chance the deal will push through.

According to the latest reports, the Warriors are said to be expressing confidence that the trade will be completed before the 9:30 PM ET deadline on Sunday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There are still some details that need to be ironed out before the Dubs approve the trade, but it is trending in a positive direction for all four teams involved.

To recall, there was a hold up in the trade because of Payton’s failed physical due to a core muscle injury. The Warriors reportedly believed the Portland Trail Blazers withheld important medical information about GPII, including allegations that Portland used Toradol shots to help the guard alleviate his pain–a report that has since been denied by Payton’s agent.

The deal for Payton is quite complicated for the Warriors since it involves multiple players and teams. The Dubs first sent James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons for Saddiq Bey. They then dealt Bey away to the Atlanta Hawks for five second-round picks. The said picks were sent to the Blazers for Payton. The whole series of deals is in jeopardy should Golden State opt to not accept the Payton trade because of the issue. They also cannot readjust the deal since the deadline has passed.

As Woj said, though, it doesn’t look like the trade will fall apart. Hopefully, it gets resolved soon without any setback.