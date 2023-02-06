Golden State Warriors guard Ryan Rollins is expected to miss the remainder of his rookie season due to a Jones fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, the team announced on Monday. He will undergo corrective surgery on Wednesday.

Golden State took Rollins with the No. 44 pick of last year’s draft, sending its own second-round pick and $2 million in cash to the Atlanta Hawks for the chance to move up and select him.

The former Toledo guard saw scant playing time with the Dubs in 2022-23, averaging 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.2 minutes per game during just 12 appearances, seeing the floor almost exclusively in garbage time. Rollins got a lot more burn during multiple stints with the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 19 games, shooting 49.6% overall and 36.3% from beyond the arc.

That last number is especially encouraging given Rollins’ struggles as a long-range shooter in college. If he’s able to develop into an above-average three-point shooter, Rollins’ herky-jerky drive game and ability to score from mid-range and the paint could eventually make him a useful reserve combo guard for the Dubs.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Stephen Curry, Stephen Curry net worth, Stephen Curry's net worth in 2023, Stephen Curry 2023 net worth

Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023

Kriel Ibarrola ·

Thunder Warriors prediction

NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Warriors prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/6/2023

Aidan Cotter ·

Warriors, Stephen Curry, Kyle Kuzma, Mike Conley, Payton Pritchard, NBA Trade Deadline

3 trades Warriors must make after Stephen Curry’s leg injury

Owen Crisafulli ·

Just 20 years old, Rollins was extremely unlikely to be part of the Warriors’ solution for success as Steph Curry recovers from a left leg injury. He didn’t get off the bench in multiple recent games when Golden State’s regulars were resting, indicative of just how much he has to learn and how far he has to go after playing two years of mid-major college basketball.

Expect Rollins to potentially emerge as a deep bench candidate for the Warriors next season, depending on how what could be a franchise-altering summer ultimately unfolds.