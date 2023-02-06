Golden State Warriors guard Ryan Rollins is expected to miss the remainder of his rookie season due to a Jones fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, the team announced on Monday. He will undergo corrective surgery on Wednesday.

Warriors guard Ryan Rollins to undergo surgery: pic.twitter.com/zbL4wnhQZl — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 6, 2023

Golden State took Rollins with the No. 44 pick of last year’s draft, sending its own second-round pick and $2 million in cash to the Atlanta Hawks for the chance to move up and select him.

The former Toledo guard saw scant playing time with the Dubs in 2022-23, averaging 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.2 minutes per game during just 12 appearances, seeing the floor almost exclusively in garbage time. Rollins got a lot more burn during multiple stints with the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 19 games, shooting 49.6% overall and 36.3% from beyond the arc.

That last number is especially encouraging given Rollins’ struggles as a long-range shooter in college. If he’s able to develop into an above-average three-point shooter, Rollins’ herky-jerky drive game and ability to score from mid-range and the paint could eventually make him a useful reserve combo guard for the Dubs.

Just 20 years old, Rollins was extremely unlikely to be part of the Warriors’ solution for success as Steph Curry recovers from a left leg injury. He didn’t get off the bench in multiple recent games when Golden State’s regulars were resting, indicative of just how much he has to learn and how far he has to go after playing two years of mid-major college basketball.

Expect Rollins to potentially emerge as a deep bench candidate for the Warriors next season, depending on how what could be a franchise-altering summer ultimately unfolds.