The lights were at their brightest on Sunday as the Golden State Warriors took on the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center for Game 7 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series. As expected, Steph Curry did not by any means shy away from the spotlight. Instead, the Dubs superstar decided to put on a shooting clinic en route to yet another scoring record for the former back-to-back league MVP.

Curry dropped a 50-piece all over a Kings defense that just had no answer for the greatest shooter of all time. In fact, Curry’s 50 points are now the new record for the most points scored in a Game 7 in the history of the playoffs:

Oh, and that also happened to be Curry’s playoff career high. Talk about a masterful performance when his team needed him the most. Steph knew what his squad required from him, and he delivered in the best way possible.

Sacramento put up a tremendous fight not only in this game but throughout this entire series as well. The Warriors actually had their backs against the wall after losing the first two games of the series, but they somehow pulled through. Curry obviously had a lot to do with that.

Warriors fans will now be hoping that Steph keeps his hot streak going as they now battle LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. There are going to be fireworks in that one, and you can be sure that Steph Curry will do everything he can to carry his Warriors to victory.