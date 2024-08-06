The Golden State Warriors are no longer at the top of the mountain, and Lauri Markkanen's latest decision won't help them get back up there. Despite Golden State's efforts to trade for him, the Finnish forward agreed to an extension with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

The Warriors would not meet Utah's demands, via The Athletic's Shams Charania, Tony Jones, and Anthony Slater.

“The Jazz held Markkanen trade conversations with several serious suitors over the last month, including the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors,” they reported. “The Warriors made the most aggressive offer, centered around Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, pick swaps and second-rounders, team sources from both sides said. Utah wanted Brandin Podziemski in any theoretical deal. The Warriors were protective of Podziemski in the Markkanen conversation and a few other leaguewide trade proposals this summer, league sources said.”

Podziemski is a 21-year-old shooting guard going into his second season and could be the team's future along with Trayce Jackson-Davis. “Podz” registered 9.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 26.6 minutes last year.

“Talks between the Warriors and Jazz were most alive in early July but became sporadic in recent weeks, league sources said,” the reporters continued. “In the last several days, the Warriors have been resigned that a Markkanen long-term extension in Utah is a foregone conclusion, team sources said. No team met the Jazz’s enormous value for their centerpiece forward, and rival executives understood the only way Utah would consider a proposal was if it was overwhelming.”

Fans on X, formerly known as “Twitter,” didn't hesitate to make fun of the Warriors for striking out this summer. @RunWithFox used a LeBron James compilation to illustrate the point.

@BayArea30Bay then got defensive in the replies.

“At least we not the lakers,” the user said.

Meanwhile, @FeelLikeDrew implored Golden State superstar Steph Curry to get out of Dodge.

“Steph save yourself and request a trade to the Clippers big bro,” they pleaded.

While Curry's departing is unlikely, the Warriors will have to change course. How will the team recover from losing out on the Markkanen sweepstakes?

The Warriors must focus on developing their young talent

With Curry now 36 years old, Golden State may feel pressured to sell out for another championship before the NBA's all-time three-point leader retires. However, the smarter long-term decision is to stay the course with their young core and watch it develop on a budget.

While Curry and Draymond Green winning a fifth ring would vault them even further up the GOAT rankings, the Warriors would risk a dark period in the post-Curry era if they mortgaged their future.