Lauri Markkanen will soon be taken off the trade market once he signs his contract extension with the Utah Jazz. The Golden State Warriors were among the primary suitors for a trade for the Finnish star. Now, they’ll have to pivot.

The Jazz deciding to keep Markkanen around for the future gives them a foundational player and, at worst, someone they can flip for a trade next offseason. Utah's decision has major ramifications for the rest of the league, namely Golden State. The Warriors missed out on Paul George already and now will have to wait for another star of their liking to become available.

The Warriors are still looking to make moves ahead of the regular season, according to Shams Charania, Tony Jones and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The Athletic writes the following: “The Warriors have 14 players under contract for next season and feel comfortable entering training camp and the regular season as currently constructed, team sources said, though they are expected to explore smaller-scale deals more actively than is typical in August and September…They’ve shown no appetite to enter the Zach LaVine or Brandon Ingram market.”

Warriors pursuing other options after Lauri Markkanen

Although landing Markkanen would have made the Warriors much better, keeping Brandin Podziemski — who Utah coveted in a trade — is what’s best. They need some young players to carry the franchise forward once they eventually bottom out in the years after Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis would be nice to keep but can be more expendable in trades.

The Warriors could pursue a forward like Jerami Grant from the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers. They could look to trade for someone from the Brooklyn Nets like Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith or Bojan Bogdanovic from the Brooklyn Nets, who are ready to tank. They could also hit up the Washington Wizards and try to land Malcolm Brogdon. Better options could emerge as the offseason comes to an end and the regular season gets going.

Landing Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson this offseason gives the Warriors more depth but they may not be able to crack the playoffs without making a sizable upgrade. The front office is surely looking over its options.