When two name-brand franchises clash in the NBA Playoffs, you better believe their rabid fan bases will, too. Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors featured an interesting contrast of styles, plenty of thrills and even some controversy. Twitter zeroed in on that last part.

The massive disparity in free throws got a lot of focus. LA was 25-of-29 from the charity strip while Golden State had just six attempts. Naturally, that played a part in the 117-112 Lakers victory. The question is, though, was it unjust? Well, Dub Nation thought so. Twitter user ANA_WESTGOAT#O thought there was some anti-home cooking going on in the Chase Center.

I knew we would lose the free-throw battle. But no free throws in a single half? I knew we’d be winning a game and look at the box score and know the only reason why this game is close is because of free throw differential pic.twitter.com/lsu6q8TyrE — Steph the GOAT (@SDNiner49) May 3, 2023

17 free throws for the Lakers vs 1 for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/SWAfAWPurG — ANA_WESTGOAT#0 💎 (@susan1234456789) May 3, 2023

The land of Purple and Gold obviously sang a different tune, citing the Dubs’ live-or-die by the 3-pointer philosophy (21-for-53) as the reason few whistles were given to them. Conversely, the Lakers lived in the paint and took 28 fewer shots from beyond the arc. Steph Curry had to endure some physical play down low, but there were two completely different offensive game plans being put into effect.

LA’s undeniably was more conducive to free throw trips, as LakersSpin pointed out with an image of the shot chart.

Please expose your lack of basketball knowledge by complaining about free throws. Your team jacked up 53 3s. Your own coach said the calls were legit. You want free throws? Man up and drive to the basket. pic.twitter.com/KIzcdhCJpV — LakersSpin (@LakersSpin) May 3, 2023

Warriors fans comparing their teams free throws to the Lakers and wondering why they can’t get calls. Maybe because your team shot 53 threes? — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) May 3, 2023

Warriors fans wondering why they aren’t getting free throws lmao pic.twitter.com/tJMqwyeGlz — ☀️ (@wstgoat7) May 3, 2023

With Anthony Davis having another dominant defensive showing with four blocks, the Warriors knew venturing into the paint would be challenging. Thus, they kept their distance. The team took just 10 percent of their 106 shots at the rim, per Positive Residual.

Their near-40 percent 3-point percentage almost got them all the way back into the game late, but that perimeter volume may have come at the expense of needed free-throw volume. It will be interesting to see if head coach Steve Kerr encourages his guys to attack the basket more.

The Warriors identity lies behind the 3-point line. It may be wise for them to keep embodying that and hope they can push the Lakers to the outside more frequently.

Whatever happens in Game 2, expect more Twitter beef between these two vocal and passionate fandoms.