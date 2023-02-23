Gary Payton II’s move back to the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Trade Deadline was not exactly of the same magnitude as Kevin Durant’s blockbuster deal. However, Payton’s trade still sent shockwaves throughout the league not only because of the implications of the four-team trade but even more so because of the fact that a mysterious injury nearly led to the deal falling apart completely.

Payton was recently asked to share his thoughts on the highly controversial adductor injury that apparently, the Portland Trail Blazers failed to disclose to the Warriors during their negotiations. At this point, it is clear that GP2 just wants to move forward and put the issue behind him:

“Not really paying attention to it or worried about it,” Payton said. “Just trying to get my body back ready so that I can get back on the court and help my team and help these guys get back to where they’re supposed to be.”

The reporters tried to get more from Payton regarding the nature of the injury, but the Warriors guard continued to play down the issue:

“It was just longer than expected coming out of surgery,” he said. “I just experienced pain just longer than normal, than usual. It kinda pushed my dates back and back, but I’m getting better day by day. I’m just going to take it day by day. The pain’s going away less and less.”

The Warriors are expected to re-evaluate Gary Payton II’s injury in mid-March. By then, we should get a clearer picture of when the 30-year-old will be able to return to action for the Dubs.