As if the first-round series between the Sacramento Kings and the defending champion Golden State Warriors didn’t have enough anticipation for it, the events that occurred during Game 2 have added a new level of drama.

Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected after he appeared to stomp on the chest of Domantas Sabonis, who was lying on his back on the court. The NBA further injected intrigue into this series by announcing that Green is suspended for Game 3 on Thursday.

The latest twist comes from a report that the Warriors are unhappy with Sabonis’ playing style.

“There is some anger within the organization toward the league. There’s a sense in the organization that Sabonis is shoving people on offensive rebounds and playing with his elbows out and using the ball as a weapon on offense,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said.

There’s no clearcut leg for the Warriors to stand on in this conversation/argument. It seems like a last-ditch effort by Golden State to try and salvage the series and their season by getting an infraction called on Sabonis.

Whether Sabobins was grabbing Green’s leg or not, there is no excuse for the blatant stepdown that Green dropped on him. Maybe a suspension was too harsh and certainly lessens the hype surrounding Game 3, but surely something had to be done.

Whether something is done about this Domantas Sabonis complaint by the Warriors remains to be seen. What must be seen though, regardless of the result of Game 3, is the return of Draymond Green for Game 4 Sunday night.