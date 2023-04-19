Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors has quickly become the most polarizing one of the NBA Playoffs. The Kings have jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the reigning NBA Champions. Draymond Green’s stomp on Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 had everybody talking and wound up in a Game 3 suspension for Green.

However, the Kings got a somewhat positive outlook on Sabonis’ availability for Game 3 on Thursday night, per James Ham.

‘Domantas Sabonis is on the practice court with the team this morning.’

Sabonis was in a world of pain after Green stomped on him following a tangle-up, and he was diagnosed with a sternum contusion. But he was on the practice floor and even getting up some shots with his teammates.

Sabonis getting shots up. pic.twitter.com/8mDEb9RNZZ — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) April 19, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That’s terrific news for the Kings and will shift to San Francisco for the next two games of the series after winning the first two in Sacramento and taking a commanding lead in the series.

Sabonis was able to play 39 minutes in Game 2, finishing with 24 points and 9 rebounds to help lead the Kings to a 114-106 victory. Sabonis has become an integral part of this roster, averaging 19.1 PPG with 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists this season on the 3rd-seed Kings team.

The viral stomp has suddenly become the center of attention for the NBA, and it will be worth monitoring when Green returns in Game 4 to see how he responds.

Game 3 is on Thursday night, and the latest signs certainly sound promising for Domantas Sabonis suiting up for the contest.