Golden State Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will both miss Thursday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater. Gary Payton II is questionable with calf tightness.
Thompson was added to the injury report earlier Thursday, getting labeled as questionable with right knee tendinitis. Green was already questionable with a right knee contusion. Now both players are out.
Thompson has had plenty of ups and downs this season. His shot selection issues have stood out due to his decline in shot-making ability, and it got to the point where the Warriors found it best for him to come off the bench. Despite his challenges this season, the 34-year-old shooting guard is proud of himself for staying mostly healthy this season, missing just four games in his second full season since returning from multiple career-threatening injuries that kept him out from 2019 to the start of 2022.
Said Thompson earlier this week, “82 games, I can't be 100 percent every night. I mean, what did I miss, maybe three, four games this year? That's incredible, after two years of rehab plus? That's something I can hang my hat on, just being durable throughout the season.”
Thompson is now back in the Warriors' starting lineup and is still capable of big nights. He scored 32 on 12-23 shooting in Golden State's win over the Jazz on Sunday, and during the game that virtually sealed the Houston Rockets' elimination, he put up 29 points on 11-15 shooting from the floor.
Green's season has also been rather tumultuous given his on-court antics, which resulted in a suspension. But while not the player he once was, the veteran is still an impact player and somebody the Warriors can't afford to be without.
Luckily, these injuries likely aren't anything serious and have more to do with the opponent, plus the fact they have a back-to-back set.
Warriors surging as postseason approaches
Despite facing significant adversity this season, the Warriors have managed to put together a very solid second half of the season. Since Jan. 30, Golden State is 25-11 – a .694 winning percentage. Most importantly for a team that will not have home-court advantage should they get out of the NBA Play-In Tournament, Golden State has caught fire on the road. After starting 7-10 away from home, the Warriors have rattled off a 17-6 road record.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about his team's chances in the NBA Play-In Tournament earlier this week.
“We're definitely a better team. Better two-way basketball, better connection, better chemistry. There's a much better vibe with this team. So, I still believe, firmly, that we can do something special. Obviously, it's going to be a lot harder than it normally would. We're going to have to win, at least one, probably two play in games, and that's not easy. But, if we can get a chance, I like this group's chances.”
Even without Thompson and Green, the Warriors are hoping to be able to close the regular season on a strong note. They take on the Blazers at 7 p.m. local time from Moda Center in Portland and then face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.