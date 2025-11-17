The Golden State Warriors have been rolling as of late, winning their third straight game on Sunday evening on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. This was an all-around team effort from the Warriors, with Moses Moody leading the way with 32 points and Jimmy Butler pitching in 18 to go along with 10 assists.

Before the game, a video of Butler taken by an outraged sports bettor went viral. The man filming the video saw Butler walking down the street in New Orleans and confronted him for not helping him hit his bet.

“Green apple looking a–. Stupid big a–. Timbs on. Jimmy Butler, man. They don’t give a f–k you in their city. Look at him,” the man said in the video, per Shane Garry Acedera Sr. of Basketball Network. “Bro, I put $3,000 to win 30. Why you ain’t have 30 points? Jimmy Butler, why you didn’t have the 30 points? You were supposed to go OVER b—h. You work for Vegas? You work for Vegas?”

Jimmy Butler getting harassed by a 🤡gambler after losing a parlay 🤦🏽‍♂️pic.twitter.com/rlXvmdkHU1 — IB THE GAMBLER 🔌 (@incarceratedbob) November 16, 2025

It's unclear why anyone would bet on Jimmy Butler to have over 30 points in the year 2025, but evidently, this gambler thought it would be a good idea.

A nice run for the Warriors

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have rebounded nicely after their recent road destruction at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, reeling off three straight wins, including two on the road against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors now sit at 9-6, having seemingly overcome some of their road struggles from earlier in the season, and were able to win on Sunday evening despite Stephen Curry playing one of his worst games in recent memory.

In any case, up next for the Warriors is a road game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening.