Once the dust settled, Draymond Green addressed the situation directly, explaining how a New Orleans Pelicans fan repeatedly yelled “Angel Reese” at him during the Warriors’ loss in NO, turning a strange taunt into the night’s biggest talking point. The Golden State Warriors veteran didn’t hide his frustration. He made it clear that the line between normal heckling and personal disrespect had been crossed, and he wasn’t willing to let it slide.

Green explained that he initially tried to ignore the fan. Trash talk is part of the job. But the moment the shouts shifted from basketball to questioning him “as a man,” he decided to respond. Later on The Draymond Green Show, he revealed how the moment felt. “At a certain point now you’re just disrespecting me as a man,” he said. “I am Draymond Green. No disrespect to Angel Reese, but you’re not going to continue to just call me a woman.” His tone on the show was calm, but the message was unmistakable.

"At a certain point now you're just disrespecting me as a man… I am Draymond Green… No disrespect to Angel Reese, but you're not going to continue to just call me a woman." Draymond on the exchange he had with the Pelicans fan 👀 (via @DraymondShow)pic.twitter.com/mwsMCMpRml https://t.co/mHItMy836G — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 18, 2025

The heckling continued, and Green explained on his podcast that he tried to focus on the game while making it clear the taunt had crossed a personal line. He said he reminded the fan to “enjoy the game” and “cheer your team on,” but once the insults shifted toward calling him a woman, he wasn’t going to ignore it. “That ain’t just gonna work.” His teammates understood why the moment stuck with him, and the Warriors bench recognized how personal it became.

A Warriors Moment That Went Beyond the Game

The interaction triggered broader conversations after the final buzzer. Fans debated the line between passion and disrespect. Analysts questioned how far hecklers should be allowed to go before security intervenes. Green’s comments also highlighted the reality that NBA players deal with more than just basketball pressure under the arena lights.

Through it all, Green stayed composed. He defended himself without escalating the scene and reminded everyone that boundaries matter, even in the loudest buildings.

And now, with the Warriors hitting another stretch of tough matchups, you have to wonder: how much fire will moments like this add to their next fight?