Duke basketball big man Dereck Lively II highlights a list of intriguing prospects set to workout for the Golden State Warriors on Monday ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft. Joining him at Chase Center will be Jalen Wilson of Kansas, Arthur Kaluma of Creighton, Keyontae Johnson of Kansas State and Colin Castleton of Florida, according to Madeline Kenney of the Bay Area News Group.

Lively, a consensus top-five recruit in the High School Class of 2022, was considered a surefire lottery pick entering his freshman season with the Blue Devils. He struggled to live up to expectations, though, averaging 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in just 20.6 minutes per game, at times falling in and out of the starting lineup.

But Lively's rare combination of length, coordination and timing made him one of most disruptive rim-protectors in the country, averaging 2.4 blocks per game and finishing with a 12.7% block rate—third-best in all of college basketball, per Sports Reference.

There's no guaranteeing Lively will be on the board when Golden State is on the clock at No. 19. His ability to wall off the paint, finish towering lobs around the basket and possibly switch onto smalls without getting roasted at 7'1 makes him arguably the second-best center prospect in the draft behind Victor Wembanyama.

The same attributes that make Lively a potentially snug roster and schematic fit for the Warriors will no doubt be recognized by teams picking ahead of them. He could ultimately be taken in the back half of the lottery after all. Regardless, expect to hear rumors of Golden State's interest in Lively until his name is called on June 22nd at Barclays Center.

Wilson and Kaluma are currently regarded as potential second-round picks, valued for their two-way versatility at forward. Johnson and Castleton could also be selected in the second round, or even be available on the undrafted free agent market.

The Warriors' only pick in the 2023 NBA Draft comes at No. 19.