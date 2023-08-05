All signs still point to the Golden State Warriors holding a training camp competition for their 14th and final roster spot entering 2023-24. Starved for size despite an offseason roster overhaul, they're reportedly bringing in a former first-round pick and prep superstar for a free agent workout to potentially fill that void.

After holding sessions with the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets, veteran big man Harry Giles III will work out for the Warriors next week, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Giles previously held a workout for all interested parties in Las Vegas earlier this summer.

A first-round pick by the Sacramento Kings in 2017, Giles has never lived up to the massive hype that followed him early in his high school career—before multiple knee injuries sapped him of peak explosiveness and all-around athleticism. His last NBA stop was with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020-21, when Giles played in 38 games off the bench, averaging 2.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game.

Now 6'11, 240 pounds, Giles has the size to play center in the modern NBA full-time, a development that would in theory help him best leverage his above-average ball skills and overall dexterity. He's a canny passer, perfect for Golden State's dribble hand-off game, but has never been able to hone his jumper from beyond the arc and lacks the physical tools to be an imminently imposing presence at the rim on either side of the ball.

Giles, namesake of the NBA's new rule extending two-way eligibility an additional year for players who previously suffered a season-ending injury, could very well get a training camp invite from the Warriors if he shines in next week's scheduled workout. He has just enough two-way versatility on the interior to be a viable candidate for Golden State's last roster spot. The team still has two of its three two-way slots available, too, the other currently occupied by Lester Quinones.

Considering the 25-year-old remained unsigned in wake of his open audition earlier this summer, though, it would be a surprise if Giles is wearing blue and gold when the Warriors tipoff a new season come mid-October regardless.