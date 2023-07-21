Lester Quinones will officially be a member of the Golden State Warriors' organization once again next season. The only thing left to find out is if he'll be spending more time in San Francisco or Santa Cruz in 2023-24.

Quinones has agreed to a two-way deal with the Warriors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and STADIUM, but will enter training camp in late September with the “strong opportunity” to earn a spot on the roster.

Quinones was arguably Golden State's best player during Summer League action, averaging 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists across seven games. He was red hot at the California Classic in Sacramento before cooling in Las Vegas, finishing at 42.6% from the field and 35.4% on nearly nine three-point attempts per game, many of which came off the dribble. Quinones flashed as a defender at times, too, his solid physical tools and dogged disposition bothering opposing ball handlers.

The 22-year-old also entered last year's training camp on a two-way contract with the hope of winning a battle for Golden State's final roster spot. Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome left camp as the Warriors' two-way players, though, and the team carried just 14 players on the full roster to save ownership millions in luxury tax payments—its same plan for 2023-24.

Quinones' return leaves Golden State with a pair of two-way slots remaining, the result of the league's new CBA making a third available to each team. He'll be in competition for Golden State's last roster spot with multiple veterans including G League teammate Jerome Robinson, who also participated in training camp with the Dubs last season.

The Warriors reportedly have interest in veteran forward Rudy Gay, whose size, positional versatility and high-level experience would be a snug fit for a roster already heavy on guards. With 13 players currently signed to guaranteed contracts, expectations to fill a 14th roster spot with the winner of a training camp competition would surely be scrapped if Gay signs in Golden State.

Quinones proved at Summer League he has the two-way chops to earn a full-time NBA contract. If he isn't granted one after training camp, don't be surprised if injuries to the Warriors' aging backcourts stars prompt his call-up from the G League during the regular season.