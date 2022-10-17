Kevon Looney is finally starting to get appreciated by casual NBA fans. For the longest time, the center’s efforts wasn’t recognized by non-Golden State Warriors fans. After his brilliant performance in the playoffs, though, people are starting to realize that Looney is one of the most important players on the Dubs’ roster.

Ahead of the Warriors’ title defense campaign, a certain championship-winning forward heaped praised on the center. In his podcast, Kevin Garnett went on an NSFW rant about how good Kevon Looney has been for the Dubs. Some would even say that… Looney got that dawg in him. (via Legion Hoops)

“Looney gonna fall 8 times, grab the rebound, guard AD, guard f***ing [Jokic], guard f***ing Embiid. He don’t give a f**k… Looney about 25 years old [and] look like he 72 years old out there…”

The Warriors’ run to the 2022 NBA championship proved to everyone how good Kevon Looney really is. Looney’s defense and rebounding came in clutch for the Dubs in many critical games. His ability to defend on the perimeter while protecting the paint was vital to their success against the Mavs and the Grizzlies in the playoffs.

Looney and the Warriors are looking to go back-to-back again in the 2022 season, but it certainly won’t be easy. A lot of key players from their championship roster left in free agency. In addition, a rift is threatening to tear the team apart after the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident.

When the Warriors make it back to the playoffs, though, expect Kevon Looney to be his usual dependable self under the paint.