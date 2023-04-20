The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a rather unfamiliar territory heading into Game 3. Despite being the defending NBA Champions, the Dubs are down 2-0 in their quarterfinals matchup against the Sacramento Kings, making it the first time this Stephen Curry-led dynasty has been in such a position. While gearing up for a home tilt back at Chase Center certainly could give Golden State a much-needed confidence booster, they may be forced to try and pull out their first win of the series without one of their star players, as the availability of Andrew Wiggins is currently up in the air. With this, the question on every Warriors fan’s mind: Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight vs. the Kings?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Andrew Wiggins injury status vs. Kings

An integral part of the Warriors’ title run last year, Andrew Wiggins has unfortunately been MIA from Steve Kerr’s lineup rather often throughout their follow-up campaign, as he’s been dealing with personal matters throughout a large portion of 2022-23.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Though the All-Star made his return to the club for their April 15 playoff Game 1, now heading into Game 3 he once again finds his status for the team in question, as he’s currently listed as “Questionable” for the contest due to right shoulder soreness, as per the league’s official injury report.

Should he be relegated to the sidelines, the Warriors may be forced to go back to their regularly used starting five sans Wiggins consisting of Donte DiVincenzo. With said lineup, including this postseason, Golden State has gone 21-16.

So, when it comes to the question of whether or not Andrew Wiggins will be playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is still undetermined.