The defending champion Golden State Warriors are in desperation mode. After falling behind 0-2 to the Sacramento Kings and losing do-it-all star Draymond Green to a one-game suspension for stomping on Domantas Sabonis after getting his foot grabbed, the Warriors need all hands on deck to avoid falling further into the hole against D’Aaron Fox and company. We’ll provide live game and score updates throughout the Game 3 Warriors-Kings clash in a pivotal moment for the first-round series.

After a sluggish start on offense in Game 2, Sacramento caught fire in the second quarter to the tune of 41 points. Behind another strong showing from Malik Monk and bounce-back outings from both Kevin Huerter and Sabonis, the Kings built a lead as large as 14 points in the third.

Of course, Stephen Curry didn’t let that differential last for long. By the 5:32 mark of the fourth quarter, the Warriors managed to even the score at 95 all.

Unfortunately for Golden State, that was just over a minute after the moment that defined the game, and potentially the series.

Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis. He was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected. pic.twitter.com/gYWvNO9lHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

Without Green, the Warriors struggled to defend down the stretch and lost their rhythm on offense. The Kings scored at least a point on seven straight possessions, capped off by a dagger three-pointer by Davion Mitchell to put Sacramento ahead 112-103 with 1:17 to go. Mitchell’s defense on the perimeter through the first two games has caused problems for Golden State’s Hall of Fame backcourt.

Home sweet home Dillon Reagan · 6 minutes ago In Stephen Curry's career, the Warriors are 54-15 at home in the playoffs.

Warriors take the court at Chase Center Dillon Reagan · 20 minutes ago The Warriors take the floor for Game 3. pic.twitter.com/8bFGAJKoym — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) April 21, 2023

Gary Payton II inactive for Dubs Dillon Reagan · 29 minutes ago The Warriors were already short-handed heading into Game 3, but now they'll also be missing one of their best defenders in Gary Payton II due to illness.

Jordan Poole to start Game 3 in place of Green Dillon Reagan · 41 minutes ago With Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 vs. Sacramento, the Warriors will start Jordan Poole in his place, according to Shams Charania.

Could Embiid suffer same fate as Draymond? Dillon Reagan · 46 minutes ago After Joel Embiid's kick of Nic Claxton, fans are questioning whether Embiid will receive a suspension like Draymond Green. Joel Embiid just kicked Nic Claxton in the nuts, received a Flagrant 1 and stayed in the game.



This is two days after Draymond Green got ejected AND suspended for kicking a dude who was grabbing his foot.

pic.twitter.com/jCGoCWWeym — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 20, 2023