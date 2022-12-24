By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making significant progress in his recovery from shoulder injury, and he has actually taken the next step in his return to action.

Curry has reportedly returned to the weight room and was even able to get some shots up on Saturday morning, an indication that his shoulder problem is healing well. Of course that doesn’t mean he’s close to getting back to the court, but it is certainly a positive development, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

The Warriors sharpshooter has been recently evaluated, and while the Dubs didn’t provide specific details on his current condition, they mentioned that he has made “good progress.” He is set to be evaluated again in two weeks, meaning that he’ll be out for at least until the first week of January 2023.

Stephen Curry sustained his shoulder injury during a showdown with the Indiana Pacers on December 14. He has been out since then, though he is right where he’s supposed to be in his recovery. The optimistic timeline for his return is three to four weeks, and considering the latest update, there’s a good chance Curry returns in a couple of weeks.

Of course it’s quite a bummer that Curry won’t be featuring for the Dubs in their highly anticipated showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas day, but the priority for the Warriors right now is to make sure their superstar gets back 100 percent healthy.

In the last four games Curry missed with Golden State, the team has gone 1-3, with two straight losses against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Hopefully, they can still hold the fort while waiting for Steph to come back.