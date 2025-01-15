The Golden State Warriors visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Draymond Green is on the injury report alongside Gary Payton II, with Green listed as questionable and Payton II as probable. Green is dealing with an L5-S1 disk injury and an illness, while Payton II has a left calf strain that's sidelined him since the Warriors' 115-133 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day. Here's everything we know about Draymond Green's injury and his playing status vs. the Timberwolves.

Draymond Green's injury stats vs. Timberwolves

Given that Draymond Green is questionable on the injury report after missing two consecutive games, the assumption is that he could play against the Minnesota Timberwolves, depending on how his body responds. Green and Payton II are fixtures on the injury report these days, but that could change ahead of Wednesday's matchup. Payton II's probable status should signal his return, while Green's lingering disk injury could lead to him missing his third straight.

Amid a two-game skid, the Warriors could use Green's help in their starting lineup. Golden State is 4-6 in its last ten games and slightly below a .500 record (19-20). A win against the Timberwolves could break the Warriors' tie with the Phoenix Suns for 11th place in the Western Conference. Perhaps it will lead to a string of victories, and Green and the Warriors could put themselves back into the playoff picture in the tightly contested Western Conference.

Green's been consistent in his production this season. Averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game, Green continues to impact both ends of the floor. He scored a season-high 21 points in a 143-133 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on December 15 and finished with a season-high 14 rebounds in a 105-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in November. Green has missed six games this season, starting in 31 of his 33 appearances.

Draymond Green last played in a 107-104 win against the Detroit Pistons last week. He finished with seven points, five rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. In the Warriors' previous meeting against the Timberwolves, Green tallied seven assists, six points, and one block in a 114-106 win.

However, the answer is maybe when it comes to whether Draymond Green is playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves.