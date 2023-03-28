Golden State Warriors defensive ace Draymond Green stuffed the stat sheet in Sunday’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished with 12 points — on 5-for-9 shooting from the field — seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal in a game the Warriors went on to lose by a final score of 99-96. So when Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, and the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Chase Center on Tuesday night to play the Warriors, every Warriors fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

Draymond Green injury status vs. Pelicans

The Warriors have Green listed as probable for Tuesday’s showdown with neck soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons) will remain out for Golden State.

Green, 33, is in his 11th year in the NBA, all as a member of the Warriors franchise. He’s averaging 8.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 67 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Michigan State star is shooting the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Green’s current 52.9% field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Warriors to beat the Pelicans at home on Tuesday, regardless of if Green is in the lineup. After all, the Warriors have been dominant at home all season, as they own a 30-8 home record. But with regard to the question, Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is probably.