The Golden State Warriors have a huge game coming up on Tuesday as they battle the New Orleans Pelicans at the Chase Center. As of writing, the Warriors have just a one-game advantage over the Pelicans in the West (New Orleans has a game on Monday), so it goes without saying that Tuesday’s clash will have major implications on both teams’ playoff aspirations this season.

Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have now popped up on the injury report for this marquee matchup, so at this point, fans want to know if both players will be available against the Pels.

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole injury status vs. Pelicans

The good news for the Warriors is that both Green and Poole have been listed as probable to play on Tuesday. This only means that barring an unforeseen setback for either player, both of these stars should be available against New Orleans.

Green is currently dealing with a sore neck, which appears to be a new injury for the former Defensive Player of the Year. Nevertheless, Draymond has played in five straight games for the Dubs, and the same should be the case on Tuesday.

Poole, on the other hand, is feeling some soreness in his left wrist. The 23-year-old has been an Iron Man for the Warriors this season, and he hasn’t missed a single game throughout the year. This likely won’t change on Tuesday night.

It is worth noting, however, that Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala remain out for Golden State. Gary Payton II is not on the injury report, though, so he should be good to go against New Orleans.