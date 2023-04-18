Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Draymond Green received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected in the Golden State Warriors Game 2 loss to the Sacramento Kings. He got tangled up with Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, and then inexplicably stomped on his chest. As he now awaits potential further punishment from the NBA for Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose believes all the blame should be placed on Green.

"[Draymond] helped put himself in position to get ejected, which now means the Warriors are going to get ejected from this series in the first round."@JalenRose thinks Golden State may have an early exit. pic.twitter.com/Pt2eFIcEGB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 18, 2023

“When you step on his chest- it wasn’t Christian Laettner against Kentucky in the early 90s -but still, when it happens in today’s game, you’re going to get ejected.”

Jalen Rose suggests that Green should have known better for his actions, and regardless of what Sabonis did to warrant a retaliation, Green should assume that stomping on his chest would result in an ejection. Although Rose makes valid points, Green has shown in the past that he believes himself to be above the rules of the game.

Green now puts the Warriors in a really troubling situation, as they are down 0-2 for the first time in the NBA Playoffs since 2007. That team was led by Baron Davis, and none of the current Warriors were on that roster. That team also went on to lose that series to the Utah Jazz, 4-1.

On the bright side for the Warriors, they are returning to the Chase Center, the home of a 33-8 record for Golden State this season. Even though they potentially could be missing Draymond Green, playing in San Francisco does wonders for the Warriors chances of putting themselves back in this series. Nevertheless, the Warriors brass and players can’t be happy that Green put himself in position to potentially be suspended for Game 3 of their first round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.