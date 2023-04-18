ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

For a second straight game, Stephen Curry was unable to lift the Golden State Warriors to a win in Sacramento. The result on Game 2, however, was much more controversial given the ejection of Draymond Green following his dust-up with Domantas Sabonis.

Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis. He was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected. pic.twitter.com/gYWvNO9lHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

Curry was asked about the incident after the 114-106 loss went final. Despite being just a few feet away from it happening, he only saw the interaction on replay just like the rest of us.

“I didn’t see it happen live,” he said. “I got the rebound and just headed down the other way.”

Steph Curry did have Draymond’s back in his assessment of what went down, claiming that the Warriors forward acted the way anyone else would in that scenario with his leg being held.

“I don’t know what you’re supposed to do in that situation. [Sabonis] obviously finished the rest of the game. He’s a tough guy but I’m sure he’s going to be alright,” Curry continued.

The Warriors point guard didn’t want to pin the loss on that one instance, even though it did cost them their defensive anchor. Just a couple of minutes later Golden State erased the lead but just couldn’t match the firepower of a lethal Kings offense on their home floor.

“After that, we tied the game with five minutes left so we still responded. We would’ve loved to have Draymond out there obviously to finish the game with what he does for us. But I didn’t think there was anything other than what they said it was.”

Stephen Curry shared his view on the Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis situation. pic.twitter.com/mlQQRy6Eg7 — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) April 18, 2023

At this point, Stephen Curry knows that regardless of how you felt about the Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis incident, the series score still reads 2-0 in favor of the Kings. Expect Curry and Green to come out guns blazing as they head back to the Bay Area to defend their own home court. Hopefully there won’t be any extra-curricular events in that one.