Former Hawks star Jeff Teague is an outspoken ex-NBA player who recently commented on the sheer dominance exhibited by the Golden State Warriors during the Kevin Durant era in the Bay Area.
He spoke alongside Warriors star Draymond Green recently on a day when Green's comments on a controversial MVP candidate were revealed. Green also dropped a truth bomb on Nikola Jokic's eye-opening recent performance.
Teague got real on how insanely good he believes the Warriors were during the Durant era, and his comments have raised more than a few eyebrows.
Jeff Teague Dishes on Dubs Dominance
Teague sat down with Green and others on the Club520 podcast and let loose with a series of takes on what it was like to play the title-winning Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry led Warriors.
Teague played fourteen seasons in the NBA and played at an All-Star level for some of them. He finished with a career average of just over 12 points per game and led some incredible Hawks teams that never came close to what Curry and Durant accomplished in the league.
His take gave way to an even more bold take from Green as the current Warriors star shared a hot take on the Durant and Curry era Warriors himself.
Green: Curry and Durant-Led Warriors ‘Best Team Ever'
Green also stated that the Curry and Durant-led Warriors were the best team to ever play in the NBA.
The man known as the ‘Durantula' won two All-Star Game MVPs and two Finals MVPs with Golden State and led the team to even greater heights than the ‘Splash Brothers,' Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, did combined without him.
The Warriors are set to take on Jordan Poole and the Wizards on Tuesday in what could be Chris Paul's comeback game.