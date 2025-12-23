All Elite Wrestling's home venue, Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, is set to be closed. The amphitheatre will be closed for a period of time following a concert at the end of Dec. 2025.

The venue is now scheduled to close “for at least three years” according to a new report about the future of the multi-purpose entertainment amphitheatre. According to Jacksonville.com, there have been sanctioned plans for the amphitheater's closing following the Jonas Brothers concert at the end of this month.

“When the Jonas Brothers walk off the stage at the end of their Dec. 30 concert at Daily’s Place, the show won’t be the only thing coming to an end,” the report read. “The venue itself will shut down for at least three years.”

Daily’s Place's official Twitter account also shared major details about it.

“Every great show has an intermission. With all the exciting changes happening at EverBank Stadium, we’re temporarily stepping off stage, but not before one more unforgettable night together on Dec. 30th with the Jonas Brothers! Get ready for a next act that’s worth the wait.”

Renovations are scheduled for next year, involving the replacement of the stadium's upper decks and the addition of a roof. Although the Jaguars are scheduled to play in the stadium next year, the upper decks will be closed to spectators.

More work is scheduled to take place in 2027, with the whole stadium being shut down and no events taking place throughout that year. There are currently no updates on the venue's return, but it has been noted that “the 2026 and ’27 concert seasons, plus much of the ’28 slate” will be wiped out by the work.

Daily's Place has a longstanding association with AEW due to its connection with EverBank Stadium, where the Jacksonville Jaguars play, a team owned by Tony Khan's father, Shahid Khan.