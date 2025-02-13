ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams are desperate for a win entering this matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Warriors have struggled to find consistent success this season. Steph Curry has been great, and since Jimmy Butler was traded, he has also emerged as an excellent option for help. They are 27-26 and 2-2 in their last four games. This would be a giant win for the Warriors, as they can gain momentum by getting a big win before the All-Star break.

The Rockets have been the biggest surprise team in the NBA, with a 33-20 record. However, they must continue to stack wins after bouncing back from a big losing streak. They have a trio of standout scorers, including Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Fred VanVleet, but their bread and butter is defense. This would be a big win against the new-look Warriors before the All-Star break.

Here are the Warriors-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Rockets Odds

Golden State Warriors: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +194

Houston Rockets: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 216.5 (-108)

Under: 216.5 (-112)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area/Space City Home Network

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors' defense has carried the team to a few wins this season. They are 10th in points allowed at 111.9 per game, 13th in field-goal percentage defense at 46.3% from the field, and 16th in three-point percentage at 35.8%.

This frontcourt has been inconsistent down low. Kevon Looney and Draymond Green have been solid at best. Looney leads in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, and Green is the blocks leader, averaging 1.1 per game.

Finally, six players are averaging at least one steal, proving that their on-ball defense has been a giant strength. Butler is already the steals leader, averaging 2.5 per game. This defense has been able to carry the Warriors in games, and with their new-look roster, this defense should still be a strength down the stretch of the NBA season.

The Rockets' offense has talent, but despite their record, it has not been a strength. They are 17th in scoring, at 112.9 points per game, 24th in field goal percentage, at 44.8%, and 28th in three-point percentage, at 34.2%.

Seven players are averaging over double digits this season, showing they have some offensive balance. Jalen Green is the best scorer on this roster, averaging 21.4 points per game. However, the team's ball movement has suffered with Fred VanVleet out due to injury, and they are only averaging 22.5 assists per game. Sengun is the team leader in assists without VanVleet, averaging five per game.

The offense depends on Sengun and Green and what they can do without VanVleet. Thompson is coming into VanVleet's place but is not as polished overall. This offense needs to get back on track, and this is a bad matchup for them. The Warriors have only gotten better on defense, and that will travel.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors' offense has slowed down this year. They are 18th in scoring, at 112.2 points per game, 26th in field-goal percentage, at 44.5%, and 13th in three-point percentage, at 36.1%.

Seven different Warriors are averaging double digits. Curry has still been fantastic, and he is the best scorer and passer on the team. He is averaging 23.3 points and 6.1 assists per game, respectively. The addition of Butler has a chance to change how this offense looks ultimately, and he has already been a giant spark plug. He is already the second-leading scorer, averaging 22.5 points per game.

This will be a big matchup because of how well the Rockets have played on defense. The new-look Warriors should succeed against this defense because, thanks to Butler, the offense gets an added dimension of physicality and toughness.

The Rockets' defense has been one of the best in the NBA. They are sixth in points allowed, at 108.7 points per game, fourth in field goal defense, at 45.4%, and 10th in three-point defense, at 35.6% allowed from behind the arc.

Sengun has been great as Houston's frontcourt leader. He does everything for the Rockets on offense and defense. He is the best rebounder on the team, averaging 10.4 per game. Amen Thompson and Tari Eason are up next as the block and steals leaders. Thompson averages 1.2 blocks, while Eason averages 1.9 steals per game.

Although VanVleet's absence will hurt this defense, it is still the Rockets' strength. Even with Butler's addition, this defense has the tools to slow down the new-look Warriors offense. They excel on this side of the court and should have an advantage.

Final Warriors-Rockets Prediction & Pick

Thanks to Butler, the Warriors received an immediate boost and are a better team now than they were before. They are primed for a win, winning and covering against an excellent Rockets team and getting a much-needed boost before the break.

Final Warriors-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Warriors +6.5 (-108)