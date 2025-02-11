The Jimmy Butler era is off to a great start for the Golden State Warriors. He posted 20 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in his second game. He also shot 12-15 from the free-throw line. Still, Butler joined the Kevin Durant club in his second game with the Warriors.

Butler doesn't care about that. He understands that there's another level he can reach in his game.

“NBA basketball is way different than just hooping,” Butler said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“You gotta think, I haven’t played basketball in a month,” Butler said. “My wind is nowhere close to where it needs to be. I can’t wait until I’m back in basketball shape where I’m used to being. I won’t miss free throws as much. I’ll have lift on my jump shots. Right now, I’m just gassed. I’m glad we’re winning. But I gotta get in better shape.”

The newest Warriors star hasn't played basketball in a little over one month. Although he's likely been practicing, being in game-shape is a completely different entity. Even with reaching that elite status, his role has been defined.

Jimmy Butler understands his role with the Warriors

The 15 free-throw attempts are something that Golden State isn't used to. With Stephen Curry who dominates the perimeter, that balance is essential. It forces defense to try and contain both players. The inside-out game has already helped the Warriors en route to two consecutive wins.

As Butler mentioned, his bread and butter is exactly what the team needs.

“That’s part of my job here,” Butler said. “Attack. Attack, attack, attack. Get into the paint, finish when I can and get fouled. I got the easy job. I’m open a lot of the times.

“They look to give me the ball in the position that I’m comfortable in just continually being who I am. They make it a thing to remind me to be me every single possession down the floor on both sides of the ball. So when you got people in your corner like that, they want you to be successful and are continually telling me to be me. It’s easy.”

With the Golden State forward being an elite defender and playmaker, he's been asked to do what he's great at. Even Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had that eye-opening admission about Butler. His slashing ability opens up the floor and gets guys like Curry great looks. The floor is more evenly spaced and points will likely end up on the board either way.