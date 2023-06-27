Former NBA guard JJ Redick has some concerns about Chris Paul's addition to the Golden State Warriors, though he's not “super negative” about it.

The Warriors surprised the NBA world when they traded for Paul from the Washington Wizards, sending Jordan Poole, two future picks, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the nation's capital in the process.

While Redick is confident that CP3 will be able to figure out a way to assimilate to the Warriors' system, he still couldn't help but be concerned about the contrast in Paul's playing style and the system that Golden State runs.

Redick went into detail about the massive difference in the latest episode of his “The Old Man & The Three Podcast,” during which he also shared his wish that the Warriors have more weapons to utilize Paul to the best of his abilities.

“Chris is smart enough. He's gonna figure out a way to contribute and help them win games, but the contrast in play style is very apparent,” Redick shared. “The numbers back it up. There's some great stuff on this. So speed on offense: Warriors this past year, they had the sixth fastest average speed on offense. Paul had the slowest average speed on offense amongst players with 1000 minutes played.”

Redick continued, “Average touch length: Warriors had the shortest average touch length on offense at 2.7 seconds. Chris Paul had the seventh longest average touch length at 5.6 seconds. … You know since Steve Kerr took over, the Golden State Warriors have ran the fewest ball screens in the NBA. Last year, Chris Paul had the fourth most on-ball screens in the NBA. Warriors had the third fewest.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“So in that regard, maybe there's more pick-and-roll. … But you wish there was another frontcourt guy on the roster that he could run a two-man game with outside of those two (Draymond Green and Kevon Looney).”

.@jj_redick reacts to the Chris Paul trade on The Old Man and the Three Things. Listen to the full episode on Amazon Music: https://t.co/YaOXk6fslk pic.twitter.com/fnj3y7Itww — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) June 26, 2023

Of course free agency is just about to start and it doesn't seem like the Warriors are done from improving their roster. However, as JJ Redick said, they might want to search for another big man who can help unleash CP3's skills as a playmaker.

Paul's arrival certainly gives the Dubs more variety on the offense, but it'll be useless if they can't really utilize it.

The Warriors probably have a plan mind when they traded for Paul, though it will certainly be interesting to see what they end up doing with the rest of the roster in a bid to field a title contender in 2023-24.