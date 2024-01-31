JJ Redick shared his thoughts on the future of dynasties in the NBA given the Warriors' current uncertainty.

Is the Golden State Warriors dynasty over? And if so, will we see another dynasty similar to what the Warriors built? JJ Redick recently addressed those questions during the latest segment of Islands in the League presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, via Redick's YouTube channel.

“Is the Golden State Warriors run, is this the last run we will see? And you ask why. Well the reality is free agency is dead, free agency really doesn't exist anymore for the top players,” Redick said. “Teams aren’t getting a Kevin Durant in free agency, these guys are signing these massive extensions.”

The new luxury tax, in a sense, limits teams to only being available to give out two max contracts. Sure, there are exceptions, but building a winner around two superstars is the primary option at the moment through free agency. The NBA Draft, as JJ Redick later mentions, is seemingly the best way to build a true dynasty.

JJ Redick: “You've got to build your team through the draft”

“On top of that the new rules around the second apron of the luxury tax will make contending teams very restricted in the type of moves they can make to add to their roster. We've talked about this at length, the Phoenix Suns are a great example of this. They've bet the house on the big three of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant.

“There's not a lot of optionality they have going forward. Even the Denver Nuggets, they're going to be faced with some difficult decisions to make in the coming years as they will be up against that second apron for sure. They have three max players on their roster right now. Which brings me to the point that I always like to make. And that point is, you’ve got to build your team through the draft. And that will become more and more apparent over the next five to seven seasons.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder have developed stars through the draft or via trade. Chet Holmgren was their top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Meanwhile, OKC acquired Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Paul George trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Adding stars in free agency is still an option, of course. But taking on max contracts is much more difficult to justify given the risk. Zach LaVine is a talented player who the Chicago Bulls would easily be able to trade if he wasn't signed to such a lucrative deal. Given LaVine's loaded contract, however, teams are much more hesitant to acquire him given the salary cap implications.

As JJ Redick noted, the Suns and Nuggets both have more than two star players. The Suns' depth is questionable around their big three, though. And the Nuggets' championship window is right now given the uncertain future of their star players' contracts.

So will we see another dynasty like the Warriors'? It is possible, but building it through free agency likely won't be the answer. Teams can make it come to fruition via trade, but drafting and developing players is the best route to go.