The Golden State Warriors will have to share some space in Steph Curry's trophy cabinet with more than just a few Olympics Gold Medals. The Curry family is likely to put the glowing compliments from Jonathan Kuminga on a plaque as well. Kuminga's relationship with Warriors coach Steve Kerr is on solid ground. Still, the big man was ready to give the All-World face of the Warriors franchise some flowers in a recent interview with The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami.

In a heartfelt tribute to his teammate, Kuminga kept it real when it comes to appreciating Golden State's star. The Warriors, along with anyone who has ever watched a game, have to agree with the heavy dose of admiration.

“The things he does, you never know,” Kuminga said. “That man could go 0 for 60 in the first half, second half he could go 60 for 60. It was incredible. And it was a big part of them pulling out that gold medal. I always appreciate just watching him, sharing time on the court with him and just being around. Because once [the greats are] not playing anymore, who are we going to be watching? So just seeing him doing the things he does at his age, it’s incredible, man.”

Curry’s supernova shooting saved Team USA's bacon in the Olympics. He cooked up 24 points by going 8-12 from beyond the three-point line to help clinch a 98-87 victory over France. Curry was cold in the Group Stage (7.2 points per game) but caught fire (36 points) in the semifinal versus Serbia. The Gold Medal Game was just another data point to solidify a Hall of Fame legacy and cement Cirry's status as the greatest shooter in the basketball universe.

As for Kuminga's new look by way of a hair coloring job to make Dennis Rodman proud?

“Just trying something, you know?” Kuminga replied. “It’s been a long summer. Sometimes, the longer the summer is, the more you get bored. Just try different things. I think that’s what it is.”

Jonathan Kuminga ready for more Warriors winning

Unlike Curry, Kuminga has enjoyed a summer outside of the spotlight. The 21-year-old has spent most of the downtime in the gym. Preparing for the upcoming season is the main priority for the 2021 NBA Draft first-round pick. The focus once the five-on-five action is for real is simple.

“Just going out there and pretty much helping us win,” Kuminga said. “Me, personally, just showing how much I improved on so many things. And just looking forward to having a great season. Now that I’m used to it, now that I know what it is, now that I know what it takes to be one of the best, I mean, I went through the summer, worked hard, and I know what I’m going to bring to the table. I’m just looking forward to a new season.”

What Kuminga brought to the table last season was an average of 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 52.9% shooting. His 0.5 blocks and 0.7 steals per game have been helpful but the Warriors will need more out of the seventh overall selection. Kuminga has to show more to have any hopes of signing a near-max-level rookie scale contract extension next summer.

Complimenting the current head of state for Golden State is one smart way to stay on the Warriors' good side though.