One of the biggest talking points amongst Golden State Warriors fans the past couple of seasons has been head coach Steve Kerr's handling of Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors drafted the talented young forward with their lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he hasn't always featured prominently in the team's rotation.

But with the team undergoing a few changes this offseason, Kuminga might have a bigger role with the Warriors this upcoming season. And Kuminga himself recently elaborated on his relationship with Kerr as per Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard.

“Me and him – this is one thing I learned growing up, I feel like you wouldn't fight with anybody if you don't like them,” Kuminga said. “I feel like me and Steve's relationship is good. That's why. . .we don't fight, none of that, it's just that he's always hard on me because he sees what I probably don't see. And he wants better for me. I'm excited to be coached under him for my fourth year.

“And help him reach his. . .he needs like 39 more games to [break the late Alvin Attles' franchise record of 557 coaching victories]. . .I mean, I can't wait. I have been talking with him, just seeing where he's at. I've been checking on him, he's been checking on me. He's just excited to have me here and to coach me again.”

Kuminga will be heading into his fourth season with the Warriors.

Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Warriors



With training camp set to get underway at the end of the month, and the 2024-25 season following shortly after, Kuminga still does not have a contract extension with the Warriors. If both sides do not agree to a contract extension, Kuminga will head to restricted free agency at the end of the season, provided the Warriors tender a qualifying offer.

This past season, Kuminga appeared in 74 games for the Warriors, including 43 starts. It's the most number of games he's played in a single season so far. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists with splits of 52.9 percent shooting from the field, 32.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the Warriors play-in game loss against the Sacramento Kings, he finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in 28 minutes of play.

With Draymond Green still on the team, a starting role of Kuminga this season is unlikely. But if he becomes a valuable contributor off the bench, that would be a major development for the Warriors.