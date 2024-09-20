It was a long offseason for the Golden State Warriors, who began the summer by saying goodbye to Klay Thompson and spent time afterward trying to land Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. A trade for the Utah Jazz star, in particular, seemed possible but ultimately did not get done after the Warriors reportedly refused to part ways with Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski.

If executed as reported, the trade would have seen a sizable chunk of Golden State's team heading to Utah in exchange for Markkanen. More specifically, the chunk would have mostly been made up of the Warriors' young core, as Kuminga, Podziemski, and Moses Moody's names were all brought up in preferred returns for the Jazz.

Ultimately, the Warriors decided against trading any of their young players and Markkanen signed a long-term extension with the Jazz. According to Kuminga, that shows the trust Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has in them.

“It’s not too many people that believe in young players, but I feel like Mike believes in the young guys he’s drafted, the young guys he’s been around,” Kuminga said on the “TK Show.” “He watches them in practice, how they’re going to fit with some of the vets we have. It’s a blessing to still be here, and I’m always thankful to be around and Mike having trust in us. Obviously, I don’t feel like he made a bad choice. I see Brandin working, I see Moses, I see myself, I see Trayce. I feel like the more we stick together, we’ll have a great future.”

While the Finnish forward didn't come to the Bay and Thompson left the team in free agency after more than a decade, Golden State was active during the offseason.

As part of Thompson's sign-and-trade to the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors acquired Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively. Additionally, Golden State signed De'Anthony Melton, who averaged 11 points per game for the 76ers last season.

How much the additions will be able to help the Warriors remains to be seen, though. Despite another All-NBA season from Stephen Curry and improved play by Thompson post-All-Star break, Golden State finished in a tie for ninth place in the Western Conference before being summarily eliminated from playoff contention by the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In.

The Warriors will open their 2024-25 season on the road in Portland. Coincidentally, Golden State will play Markkanen and the Jazz in the second game of the season for both teams.