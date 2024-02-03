Steve Kerr gives Jonathan Kuminga his flowers

Jonathan Kuminga's stellar showing continues. Against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, the forward had 29 points in 37 minutes of play, leading the Golden State Warriors to the win. Following the game, head coach Steve Kerr had nothing but positive comments to say about the 21-year-old.

“This last month, I think he’s really broken through and it’s just been amazing to watch because it’s been two-and-a-half years of a lot of ups and downs, and he’s stayed with it the whole time,” Kerr said, per ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo. “I’m just so impressed with what he’s done. He’s really becoming a hell of a player.”

During Friday's win, Kuminga's aforementioned 29 points sprouted from an efficient 11-of-15 (73.3%) field goal shooting. Additionally, the forward made six of his seven free throws and hauled down six rebounds as well. The Warriors' latest outing now marks the eighth straight game where Kuminga has scored no less than 20+ points.

Kuminga's play keeps him as a starter amid Green's return

Because of his recent production, Kuminga has been part of the starting lineup once again, even with Draymond Green back in action. Kerr's latest lineup shuffle includes Kuminga and Green at the four and five respectively, with Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry rounding up the outside.

This season, Kuminga is averaging 15.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. While his numbers remain steady, they don't tell the entire story. The forward's youth allows him to bring a level of energy that makes him the perfect fit to play alongside Green in the frontcourt. While he may lack size compared to other bigs, Kuminga's athleticism more than makes up for it.

The Warriors' new starting lineup has been working well, and one of the main reasons is none other than the inclusion of Jonathan Kuminga.