The Golden State Warriors got back on track after losing back-to-back games and are looking to get back on a winning streak when they take to the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in this Friday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Golden State (20-24) finally got back into the win column after back-to-back narrow 1-point losses to the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors held the 76ers to just 107 points and 45% from the field in their 119-107 victory on Tuesday night. Stephen Curry balled out to the tune of 37 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. He certainly had some help along the way as Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins combined for 49 points to down the 76ers. The Warriors hope this is the time they turn their season around when they head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies in this Saturday night showdown.

Memphis (18-30) continues their home stand when they welcome the Golden State Warriors to town. They come into this back-to-back looking to turn this season around. The Grizzlies are now sitting in 13th place in the Western Conference making this season all but a lost one after the loss of half of their roster due to injury. Regardless they will be looking to right the ship here and take down the Warriors in this Saturday night matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Grizzlies Odds

Golden State Warriors: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -350

Memphis Grizzlies: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Mark your calendars, basketball fans, because a clash of titans is brewing! While the exact date remains unknown, a showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies promises fireworks. And while the Grizzlies' FedEx Forum is a notoriously tough place to visit, here's why I believe the Warriors will emerge victorious.

The Grizzlies are young, hungry, but have a plethora of injuries that have taken a toll on this promising team. But when the stakes rise, experience reigns supreme. The Warriors core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson has navigated the NBA's battle-tested waters, emerging with multiple championships and an unmatched understanding of playoff pressure. They'll know how to weather the Grizzlies' storm and make clutch plays when it matters most.

Golden State's shooting prowess is legendary. Curry remains a cheat code, his limitless range and shot creation keeping defenses on edge. Klay Thompson's return adds another flamethrower to the mix, and Jonathan Kuminga has blossomed into a lights-out scorer. The Grizzlies' physical defense might disrupt the rhythm of lesser teams, but these Warriors have the firepower to overcome even the most aggressive schemes. Raining threes will be their weapon of choice, demoralizing the Grizzlies and keeping the crowd at bay.

The Warriors don't just rely on splash brothers. Draymond Green's defensive versatility is a nightmare matchup for any team, and his ability to orchestrate the offense will be crucial. Andrew Wiggins' two-way presence adds another layer of defensive intensity, and the Warriors' depth ensures they can withstand any Grizzlies run. Expect them to exploit mismatches, attack the basket with cunning cuts, and frustrate the Grizzlies with their disciplined ball movement.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

While Ja Morant's explosiveness, Desmond Bane's sharpshooting, and Brandon Clarke's hustle are sorely missed due to injuries, don't count out the Memphis Grizzlies when they face the Golden State Warriors. The Grindhouse might still erupt in victory despite the star power outage.

The Grizzlies' identity isn't built solely on individual brilliance. Their “next man up” mentality thrives on a deep roster. Jaren Jackson steps up as the alpha scorer, his relentless energy and improved shooting creating matchup problems for Warriors' veterans. Expect contributions from the role players on this Grizzlies team like Scotty Pippen, Vince Williams, and Xavier Tillmans, who'll relish the opportunity to prove themselves on a big stage.

Coach Taylor Jenkins thrives in adversity. He'll use the injuries as an opportunity to unleash his creative schemes. Expect zone defenses to exploit the Warriors' reliance on three-pointers, aggressive trapping to disrupt Curry's playmaking, and mismatches exploited through smaller, faster lineups. Jenkins' adjustments can confuse the Warriors and give the Grizzlies an edge.

Final Warriors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Warriors' experience, shooting, versatility, and coaching, they have the tools to conquer the Grizzlies' home court. So, buckle up, basketball fans, because this matchup promises to be a spectacle, with the Warriors silencing the Grizzlies' roar and proving their championship pedigree once again as they continue their winning ways and cover the spread.

Final Warriors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -8.5 (-110), Over 224 (-110)