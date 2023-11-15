Kendrick Perkins called out Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins to do better for the Stephen Curry-led Warriors squad.

The Golden Warriors have lost their last four games to emerging playoff contenders. It is quite uncharacteristic for a Stephen Curry, and Chris Paul-led squad to go on such a streak but here they are. A lot of factors can be the reason behind their skid. But, Kendrick Perkins suggested the biggest disappointments amid the team's backslide. It may also be a direct challenge to Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins for the rest of the season, via NBA on ESPN.

“I'm looking at Andrew Wiggins and I'm looking at Klay Thompson. It's time for them to elevate their game. They have been a disappointment thus far in this young season,” was the bold declaration that Kendrick Perkins had about the two Warriors players.

Thompson might have to serve a suspension from the league after his scuffle with Jaden McDaniels. Nothing is confirmed and Adam Silver has yet to announce if the league pushes through with punishing those actions. However, the elite sharpshooter has not been hitting his normal level of production. The usual 20-point per-game scorer is only putting up 14.6 points per game.

Wiggins, on the other hand, looks like a shell of his former All-Star caliber self. His scoring numbers have been cut in half. A career average of 19 points backslid all the way to just a little over 10 points a game. The Warriors will surely need him to step up because of the age of Chris Paul, the injuries that Stephen Curry is facing, and Draymond Green's looming suspension.