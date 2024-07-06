When Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors became official, sadness engulfed the entire Bay Area. After all, seeing a beloved player leave isn't easy, especially one that's played a crucial role in building a winning dynasty. That's exactly why waves of emotional responses flooded Thompson's Instagram account once he posted his farewell message. Many heartbroken fans said their goodbyes and even fellow players such as Kevin Durant wrote uplifting comments.

“A Bay Area God. One chapter closes, another one opens. Keep doing u champ,” Durant wrote.

Considering everything that Thompson has achieved with the Warriors, his former teammate's description seems fitting. A first-round pick out of Washington State, Klay Thompson entered the league after a stellar junior year in college. He immediately made an impact and was promoted to the starting lineup following the team's decision to ship away Monta Ellis.

From then on, his growth would continue. Thompson kept making forward strides, becoming one of the league's most feared three-point specialists. He and Stephen Curry were coined as the “Splash Brothers,” paving the way for what is now known as the Warriors Dynasty — a small-ball, outside-shooting force that would dominate the NBA and change the way basketball is played.

Winning chips and breaking records

Running plays that emphasized Curry and Thompson's off-ball movement, Golden State won the championship in 2015, ending a 40-year title drought. They would win three more in 2017, 2018 and 2022. And through it all, Klay Thompson was doing damage from beyond the arc.

Besides the championship rings, the shooting guard also leaves behind historic feats that have left fans in awe. During a game in 2015, Thompson torched the Sacramento Kings by scoring 37 points in the third quarter alone, setting the NBA record for most points by a player in a single quarter. He also holds the record for most points in a game with less than 30 minutes played, erupting for 60 points in 29 minutes back in 2016. Additionally, Thompson drained 14 threes against the Chicago Bulls in 2018, becoming the only player in league history to tally that amount in a game.

Throughout his career, the 34-year-old has averaged 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He had a seven-season span where he tallied no less than 20 points per game, and he's shot no less than 40% from downtown in all but two of his 11 seasons.

In short, Klay Thompson is a Warriors icon. He may be entering a new career chapter, but his name will always be synonymous with the franchise from San Francisco.